Habibi Kush

Come on in and enjoy!

FALAFEL • CHICKEN

930 NE 79 ST • $

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Baklava Cheesecake$10.00
Pistachios, almonds, cardamom, and a creamy honey cheesecake filling, topped with a baklava layer, soaked in honey syrup. The best dessert you’ve ever had!
Baba Ghanouj (VV)$8.00
Grilled eggplant purée and mixed with tahini and lemon juice ~ served with pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breast with pickled vegetables, wrapped in a warm pita bread ~ served with garlic sauce
Hummus (VV)$8.00
Savory chickpea purée blended with tahini, lemon and lemon juice ~ served with pita bread
Falafel$9.00
4 - spiced balls of ground chickpeas and fava beans with a dollop of tahini sauce
Kibbeh$12.00
Beef croquettes made with finely ground meat, cracked wheat, mint leaves, pine nuts, onions and Middle Eastern spices. Served with Tzatziki Sauce.
Mezze Platter$18.00
A medley of our most popular appetizers, to titillate your tastebuds before enjoying your meal: Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Falafel, Kibbeh & Labneh
Kebah Platter
2 each kebahs of your choice of protein, grilled onions, green and red peppers on a bed of pickled vegetables
Chicken Shawarma Platter$17.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated chicken breasts, lightly drizzled with garlic sauce, served on a bed of pickled vegetables and your choice of two sides.
Beef Shawarma Platter$18.00
Roasted thin slices of marinated prime beef, lightly drizzled with garlic sauce, served on a bed of pickled vegetables and your choice of two sides
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

930 NE 79 ST

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
