Go
Toast

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

Habit Doughnut Dispensary—born in Denver, raised on hip hop—dispenses irresistible confections and naughty neighborhood necessities near Confluence Park.

1553 Platte St #130

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*Baked & Loaded Wu Tang Tots Full Order$13.00
Baked & Loaded – Sharp cheddar, creamy cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, chives.(GF)
*Breakfast Sandwich$12.50
Smoky bacon, scrambled egg, American cheese, buttered Brioche bun (*)
*Brussels Sprouts$8.50
Crispy brussel sprouts, habanero honey, fresh herb.(v)(GF)
*Wake & Bake Bowl$13.50
3 egg scramble, smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, fresh tomato, avocado, red onion, potato (GF)(*)
Chorizo Smothered Burrito$14.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (*)
*Rocket Man$13.90
Devil-fried chicken, pickles, chipotle aioli on brioche bun. (*)
*Latte$4.75
See full menu

Location

1553 Platte St #130

Denver CO

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Collective Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Just Be Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our mission to serve mindful mouthfuls from a conscious kitchen with kindness on a plate!
Just BE Kitchen is a PALEO fast-casual restaurant located in the LoHi neighborhood at 2364 15th Street, Denver <Behind REI and two doors down from My Brothers Bar>.
You will be able to enjoy a completely gluten, grain & refined-sugar free menu from the hours of 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.

Gorlami Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LoHi Steakbar

No reviews yet

When LoHi SteakBar came onto the scene 2009, it was one of the first restaurants to open in the emerging neighborhood of LoHi. Eleven years later, the hot spot remains a neighborhood favorite for both cocktails and dinner. LoHi SteakBar hits all the right notes with a polished vibe, craft cocktails, hand-cut steaks, and one of the city’s best happy hours!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston