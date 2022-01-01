Go
Habit Doughnut Dispensary

Known as the “cheeky bakery on Platte” carving out a commanding presence in Denver’s doughnut scene with premium, chef-driven doughnuts, monsta cinnamon rolls and shooters of whiskey with (or without) a cuppa coffee.

1553 Platte St

Popular Items

Dozen - OG Assorted$25.00
Our OG everyday flavors include Glazed, Blazed, Plain Jane, and Feed My Habit.
Dozen - Vegan$35.00
Half Dozen - OG Assorted$13.00
Our OG everyday flavors include Glazed, Blazed, Plain Jane, and Feed My Habit.
Dozen - Plain Jane$25.00
cinna-sugar, honey brioche
Dozen - Glazed$25.00
malted milk glaze
Dozen - Gluten Friendly$35.00
NOTICE: Ingredients are Gluten Free but doughnuts are made in a flour rich environment.
Dozen - Feed My Habit$35.00
raspberry glaze, streusel, white chocolate, blueberry
Location

1553 Platte St

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
