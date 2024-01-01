Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Hacienda Heights

Hacienda Heights restaurants
Hacienda Heights restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

Wazabi Sushi - Hacienda Heights image

SUSHI

Wazabi Sushi

3107 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.5 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side- Beef Teriyaki$8.00
More about Wazabi Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd

2129 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF TERIYAKI BOWL$14.00
Griled beef and boiled broccoli over rice; with teriyaki sauce and side miso soup
More about Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd

