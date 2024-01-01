Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Hacienda Heights

Go
Hacienda Heights restaurants
Toast

Hacienda Heights restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

SUSHI

Wazabi Sushi

3107 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.5 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Surf Clam Sushi$6.00
Surf Clam Sashimi$15.00
More about Wazabi Sushi
Item pic

 

Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd

2129 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CLAM SOUP$8.00
clear-based soup with Manila clams
More about Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd

