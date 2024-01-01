Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Hacienda Heights
/
Hacienda Heights
/
Clams
Hacienda Heights restaurants that serve clams
SUSHI
Wazabi Sushi
3107 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights
Avg 4.5
(1570 reviews)
Surf Clam Sushi
$6.00
Surf Clam Sashimi
$15.00
More about Wazabi Sushi
Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd
2129 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights
No reviews yet
CLAM SOUP
$8.00
clear-based soup with Manila clams
More about Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd
