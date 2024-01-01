Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Miso soup in
Hacienda Heights
/
Hacienda Heights
/
Miso Soup
Hacienda Heights restaurants that serve miso soup
SUSHI
Wazabi Sushi
3107 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights
Avg 4.5
(1570 reviews)
Miso Soup
$3.00
Spicy Miso Soup
$7.00
With shrimps, tomato, and mushroom
More about Wazabi Sushi
Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd
2129 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights
No reviews yet
MISO SOUP
$2.00
small bowl of miso soup
More about Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd
