Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

St. Louis’ favorite Mexican restaurant since 1968!
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant was founded in 1968 by Mexican-born restaurateur Norberto Rodriguez with the goal of introducing authentic Mexican cuisine to the greater St. Louis area. The restaurant was an immediate success and to satisfy growing customer demand, our current location on Manchester Road in Rock Hill was founded in 1977 in one of the area’s most historic buildings which dates all the way back to the 1860’s.

9748 Manchester Rd.

Popular Items

3 Choice Combo$13.00
Three Choice platter with Rice and Beans
Chimichanga$11.00
Seasoned beef or ranchero chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Top Shelf Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese sautéed bell peppers and onions. Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream Vegetarian style with corn and black bans.
Swap Corn & Black Bean Salsa for your choice of protein.
Chile con Queso$5.99
Velvety cheese dip blended with tomatoes and chiles
Wet Burrito$12.00
Oversized flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein and refried beans, covered in homemade enchilada sauce, melted jack and cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos, guacamole, and sour cream.
Queso Blanco$5.99
white queso accented with roasted poblano peppers
House Margarita Pouch$12.00
Hacienda's World Famous Signature Margarita in a convenient 17 oz. Travel Pouch. (Same Quantity as a Half Pitcher)
Guacamole Especial$8.59
Avocado dip garnished with queso anejo and served with fresh cilantro, onion, tomato, and lemon
12oz Chips (Big Bag)$4.00
2 Choice Combo$11.50
Two Choice platters with Rice and Beans
Location

9748 Manchester Rd.

Rock Hill MO

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
