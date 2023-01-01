Go
Consumer picView gallery

Hacienda Altamar

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1728 Solano St

Corning, CA 96021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1728 Solano St, Corning CA 96021

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lassen Steakhouse - 4945 E Hwy 99
orange starNo Reviews
4945 E Hwy 99 Vina, CA 96092
View restaurantnext
Hecho on 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
824 4th Street Orland, CA 95963
View restaurantnext
El Grullense Foods
orange starNo Reviews
318 6th Street SuiteB Orland, CA 95963
View restaurantnext
Ramon's Grille - 723 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
723 Main St Red Bluff, CA 96080
View restaurantnext
Burger Hut Burgers 3211 Cohasset Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140 Chico, CA 95973
View restaurantnext
The Foodie Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,009
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150 Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Corning

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Fort Bragg

No reviews yet

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hacienda Altamar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston