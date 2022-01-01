Hacienda's Mexican Grill North
Come in and enjoy!
32527 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Location
32527 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Twist Bistro and Gallery
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzicata
Come in and enjoy!
Ofrenda
Come in and enjoy!
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse
Howdy folks, and to the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Smokehouse in Historic Cave Creek, Arizona. We have been nominated and won awards from around the world for our food, drink, live entertainment, and outstanding staff. We are the "Boots & Hats" capital of the west, and we want you to call us home. Call 480-488-9118 if we can help you in anyway.