Hackensack restaurants you'll love

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack
390 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack
|Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
cipollini onion, bacon
|Fries
|$10.00
sea salt
|LT Burger
|$25.00
7 peppercorns, cheddar, caramelized onions, on brioche bun
Cap's on Main
240 Main Street, Hackensack
|Chicken Avocado sanwhich
|$11.00
|The Main Burger
|$12.50
|Revolution chamomile
QUESADILLAS
Rosa Mexicano
60 Riverside Square Mall, Hackensack
|Arroz y Frijoles
|$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
|Platanos
|$5.00
Plantains with queso fresco and crema.
|Budin de Pollo
|$19.00
Gluten-Free. Braised chicken tinga layered with soft corn tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, roasted Mexican peppers, and grilled corn. Served over mestiza.
TORTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mi Rancho - hackensack
59 Main St, Hackensack
|Guacamole Fresco
|$11.00
Fresh homemade guacamole served with chips
|Enchiladas
|$15.00
three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with salsa and melted cheese. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
|Flautas
|$12.00
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, onions and cilantro, served with avocado sauce and small salad
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
360 Essex Street, Hackensack
|Crispy Chick
|$11.00
crispy seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
|Buff Chick
|$11.00
pepper jack, crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, sourdough
|Truffle Shuffle
|$9.00
skin on fries, truffle oil, parmesan, sriracha aioli