Hackensack restaurants you'll love

Go
Hackensack restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hackensack

Hackensack's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Hackensack restaurants

LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack

390 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (652 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
cipollini onion, bacon
Fries$10.00
sea salt
LT Burger$25.00
7 peppercorns, cheddar, caramelized onions, on brioche bun
More about LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack
Banner pic

 

Cap's on Main

240 Main Street, Hackensack

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Avocado sanwhich$11.00
The Main Burger$12.50
Revolution chamomile
More about Cap's on Main
Rosa Mexicano image

QUESADILLAS

Rosa Mexicano

60 Riverside Square Mall, Hackensack

Avg 3.6 (1202 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz y Frijoles$6.00
Achiote rice and epazote-jalapeño refried black beans.
Platanos$5.00
Plantains with queso fresco and crema.
Budin de Pollo$19.00
Gluten-Free. Braised chicken tinga layered with soft corn tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, roasted Mexican peppers, and grilled corn. Served over mestiza.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Mi Rancho - hackensack image

TORTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mi Rancho - hackensack

59 Main St, Hackensack

Avg 4.3 (1129 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole Fresco$11.00
Fresh homemade guacamole served with chips
Enchiladas$15.00
three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with salsa and melted cheese. served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Flautas$12.00
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, onions and cilantro, served with avocado sauce and small salad
More about Mi Rancho - hackensack
Bite Food & Coffee Co. image

 

Bite Food & Coffee Co.

360 Essex Street, Hackensack

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Chick$11.00
crispy seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, brioche bun
Buff Chick$11.00
pepper jack, crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, sourdough
Truffle Shuffle$9.00
skin on fries, truffle oil, parmesan, sriracha aioli
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co.
Fratelli's Pizzeria image

 

Fratelli's Pizzeria

111 Anderson St,, Hackensack

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fratelli's Pizzeria
Juicy! image

 

Juicy!

370 W Pleasantview Ave, Hackensack

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Juicy!

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hackensack

Flautas

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Tacos

Carne Asada

Map

More near Hackensack to explore

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston