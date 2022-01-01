Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Hackensack

Hackensack restaurants
Hackensack restaurants that serve chopped salad

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack

390 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (652 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$17.00
asparagus, artichoke, avocado, cucumber, tomato, haricots verts, black olives, hard-boiled egg, oregano dressing (V)
QUESADILLAS

Rosa Mexicano

60 Riverside Square Mall, Hackensack

Avg 3.6 (1202 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
