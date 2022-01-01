Chopped salad in Hackensack
Hackensack restaurants that serve chopped salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack
390 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack
|Chopped Salad
|$17.00
asparagus, artichoke, avocado, cucumber, tomato, haricots verts, black olives, hard-boiled egg, oregano dressing (V)
QUESADILLAS
Rosa Mexicano
60 Riverside Square Mall, Hackensack
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
|$18.00
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad
|$18.00
Roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
|NEW Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken
|$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free