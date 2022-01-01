Waffles in Hackensack
Hackensack restaurants that serve waffles
Cap's on Main
240 Main Street, Hackensack
|Chicken and Waffles
|$18.00
|Belgium Waffles
|$14.00
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
360 Essex Street, Hackensack
|Brekkie Waffle Sliders
|$15.00
Fried eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, cheddar, hot honey drizzle, served on waffle, maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*
|Vanilla Buttermilk Waffle
|$15.00
Topped with fresh berries, bananas, and cream. Served with maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
|$16.00
Nashville fried chicken on vanilla buttermilk waffle served with maple butter. *No Modifications Or Special Requests Allowed*