Waffles in Hackensack

Cap's on Main

240 Main Street, Hackensack

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken and Waffles$18.00
Belgium Waffles$14.00
Bite Food & Coffee Co. image

 

Bite Food & Coffee Co.

360 Essex Street, Hackensack

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brekkie Waffle Sliders$15.00
Fried eggs, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, cheddar, hot honey drizzle, served on waffle, maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*
Vanilla Buttermilk Waffle$15.00
Topped with fresh berries, bananas, and cream. Served with maple butter. *No Modifications or Special Requests Allowed*
Fried Chicken & Waffle$16.00
Nashville fried chicken on vanilla buttermilk waffle served with maple butter. *No Modifications Or Special Requests Allowed*
