Chili in Hackettstown

Hackettstown restaurants
Hackettstown restaurants that serve chili

Sonnys2 - 915 County Road 517

915 County Road 517, Hackettstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Chili$7.27
More about Sonnys2 - 915 County Road 517
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

30 Burgers - Hackettstown

903 High Street, Hackettstown

Avg 4.3 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
26. Spicy Chili Burger$10.50
Angus beef and spicy chili, cheddar cheese & crispy onion straws on a Miami onion bun with chipotle mayo and sour cream on the side.
More about 30 Burgers - Hackettstown

