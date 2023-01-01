Chili in Hackettstown
Hackettstown restaurants that serve chili
More about Sonnys2 - 915 County Road 517
Sonnys2 - 915 County Road 517
915 County Road 517, Hackettstown
|Bowl of Chili
|$7.27
More about 30 Burgers - Hackettstown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
30 Burgers - Hackettstown
903 High Street, Hackettstown
|26. Spicy Chili Burger
|$10.50
Angus beef and spicy chili, cheddar cheese & crispy onion straws on a Miami onion bun with chipotle mayo and sour cream on the side.