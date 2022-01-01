Grilled chicken in Hackettstown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
30 Burgers
903 High Street, Hackettstown
|29. Cajun Grilled Chicken Burger
|$9.99
Fresh ground turkey patty topped with provolone cheese, jalapeños, tomato, crispy onion straws, guacamole, & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.
Pasta Grill by Enzo
1916 rt 57, hackettstown
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Mixed greens with pepperoncini pepper, carrots, red onions and croutons topped with grilled chicken