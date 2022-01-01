Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Hackettstown

Hackettstown restaurants
Hackettstown restaurants that serve grilled chicken

30 Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

30 Burgers

903 High Street, Hackettstown

Avg 4.3 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
29. Cajun Grilled Chicken Burger$9.99
Fresh ground turkey patty topped with provolone cheese, jalapeños, tomato, crispy onion straws, guacamole, & mayo on a fresh baked deli bun.
More about 30 Burgers
Pasta Grill by Enzo image

 

Pasta Grill by Enzo

1916 rt 57, hackettstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.95
Mixed greens with pepperoncini pepper, carrots, red onions and croutons topped with grilled chicken
More about Pasta Grill by Enzo
Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant image

 

Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant

190 Main Street, Hackettstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
4/ Grilled Chicken & Peppers Wrap$11.25
More about Davila'S Pizza & Restaurant

