Go
Toast

Hackney's on Lake

Ever since our great Aunt Bebe starting selling hamburgers and beer on her back porch during Prohibition, Hackney’s® has been making people very, very happy. Today we’re famous for our big juicy Hackneyburgers on Hackney’s Dark Rye® and our one-of-a-kind Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®. But we serve lots of other tasty items as well, like fresh salads, homemade soups, big fat sandwiches, comfy daily specials and more.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1514 E. Lake Ave. • $$

Avg 3.9 (1162 reviews)

Popular Items

The Famous Hackneyburger®$14.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side
Comes with your choice of side.
Potato Skins$13.95
With melted cheddar and crumbled bacon. Served with sour cream and Mullen's Original Applesauce.
Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®$10.95
Sweet Spanish Onions dipped in batter and deep fried until a golden brown. We invented this delicious “Brick”. It’s one of our claims to fame!
Brick Burger$15.95
Pair our two signature items-a Hackneyburger with a mound of Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions® on top. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, and Cole Slaw on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
Reuben$15.95
Tender corned beef with just the right amount of swiss, thousand and sauerkraut. On grilled Hackney’s Dark Rye®.
Comes with your choice of a side.
Mini-burgers$9.95
2 mini-burgers, your choice of cheese or no cheese, french fries and applesauce.
Mini Hackney Burgers$15.95
Six little Hackneyburgers on homemade mini buns with melted cheese. Comes with your choice of side.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.95
Served with boiled red potatoes, carrots, and Hackney’s Dark Rye®.
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds$11.95
White & yellow cheese curds served with ranch dressing.
The Famous Hackneyburger® with Cheese$15.95
Our special recipe ground exclusively for Hackney’s for 80 years. Traditionally served on Hackney’s Dark Rye®. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and Hackney’s Cole Slaw® on the side.
Comes with your choice of side.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1514 E. Lake Ave.

Glenview IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flaco's Taco's Glenview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culinary Gangster - Truck 5 (relaunch)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culinary Gangster

No reviews yet

We have 3 great menus to pick from
Our famous Gangster Food truck with Gourmet Burgers & Fries, Pizza & Pasta or Tacos
We Take our last order at 7:45 PM

Ten Ninety Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Brewpub with inventive American fair that is a destination for beer enthusiasts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston