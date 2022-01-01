Go
Toast

Haddads Ocean Cafe

Family owned and operated coastal restaurant since 1937. We serve the best seafood around and offer outdoor dining, lottery and live entertainment. Host your next event with us in our 200 seat function room! Thank you for your decades of support.

291 Ocean Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLT Pizza$11.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato
Side French Fries$2.50
Adult Chicken Fingers$13.99
Kid's Fried Haddock$8.99
Kid's Hot Dog$8.99
French Onion Soup$6.49
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.99
Vegetable Primavera$19.99
seasonal vegetables, lemon garlic wine sauce
Kid's Grilled Cheese$8.99
Kid's Hamburger$8.99
See full menu

Location

291 Ocean Street

BRANT ROCK MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Point Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamma Mia's Marshfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mae's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

We believe a sandwich is the most important meal of the day, join us Wednesday through Sunday 9-3.

The Mug Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston