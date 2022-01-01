Haddon Heights restaurants you'll love
Anthony's Creative Italian
512 Station Avenue, Haddon Heights
Popular items
MUSSELS ITALIANO
|$14.00
Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
PEAR SALAD
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights
Popular items
Braised Beef Bordelaise
|$30.00
Braised boneless beef slowly roasted finished with a bordelaise sauce
served over mashed potatoes topped with frizzled onions
Steak Caprese Stack
|$10.00
Grilled Steak Medallions stacked with slices of fresh mozzarella cheese and jersey tomatoes, served on a bed of romaine lettuce finished with olive oil and sweet reduced balsamic vinegar with fresh basil
Grilled Pork Chop
|$30.00
Frenched bone in Pork Chop, grilled and topped with an apple bourbon sauce, served with green beans and mashed potatoes
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ralph's Pizza
520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights
Popular items
Garlic Knots
|$1.50
Ralph's Garlic Knots - Home tied, home baked and hand tossed in EVOO, freshly chopped Garlic and Ralph's mixture of herbs and spices.
House Salad
|$5.95
Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Black Olives.
Cheese Steak
|$9.50
100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese on a 10” roll.