Haddon Heights restaurants you'll love

Go
Haddon Heights restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Haddon Heights

Haddon Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Haddon Heights restaurants

Anthony's Creative Italian image

 

Anthony's Creative Italian

512 Station Avenue, Haddon Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MUSSELS ITALIANO$14.00
Crispy Calamari$12.00
PEAR SALAD$10.00
More about Anthony's Creative Italian
Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Braised Beef Bordelaise$30.00
Braised boneless beef slowly roasted finished with a bordelaise sauce
served over mashed potatoes topped with frizzled onions
Steak Caprese Stack$10.00
Grilled Steak Medallions stacked with slices of fresh mozzarella cheese and jersey tomatoes, served on a bed of romaine lettuce finished with olive oil and sweet reduced balsamic vinegar with fresh basil
Grilled Pork Chop$30.00
Frenched bone in Pork Chop, grilled and topped with an apple bourbon sauce, served with green beans and mashed potatoes
More about Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
Ralph's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ralph's Pizza

520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$1.50
Ralph's Garlic Knots - Home tied, home baked and hand tossed in EVOO, freshly chopped Garlic and Ralph's mixture of herbs and spices.
House Salad$5.95
Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Black Olives.
Cheese Steak$9.50
100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese on a 10” roll.
More about Ralph's Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Haddon Heights

Calamari

French Fries

Map

More near Haddon Heights to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Somerdale

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston