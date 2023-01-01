Bacon cheeseburgers in Haddon Heights
Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights
|The Smoked Cheddar Bacon BBQ Burger
|$18.00
½ lb. house ground choice beef grilled,
topped with a breaded & fried smoky mac & cheese patty,
two slices of applewood bacon, finished with a smoky cheddar cheese
béchamel sauce and a toasted panko, herbs and bacon crumble
|Brown Sugar Bacon Burger (to go)
|$15.00
1/2 lb. houseouse ground choice beef grilled, with sharp cheddar cheese, brown sugar cooked bacon, finished with lettuce & tomato