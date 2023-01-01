Bacon cheeseburgers in Haddon Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Haddon Heights restaurants
Haddon Heights restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Smoked Cheddar Bacon BBQ Burger$18.00
½ lb. house ground choice beef grilled,
topped with a breaded & fried smoky mac & cheese patty,
two slices of applewood bacon, finished with a smoky cheddar cheese
béchamel sauce and a toasted panko, herbs and bacon crumble
Brown Sugar Bacon Burger (to go)$15.00
1/2 lb. houseouse ground choice beef grilled, with sharp cheddar cheese, brown sugar cooked bacon, finished with lettuce & tomato
More about Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ralph's Pizza

520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.50
Cheese Burger, crispy Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Ralph's Pizza

