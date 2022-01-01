Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Haddon Heights

Haddon Heights restaurants
Haddon Heights restaurants that serve cheese fries

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Cheddar Cheese Fries (to go)$6.00
3/8 cut skin on fries with melted shreded smoked cheddar and sharp cheese
More about Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
Ralph's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ralph's Pizza

520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$4.75
Cheese curley fries$5.25
Wrap Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak w/ French Fries$12.50
100% Premium Chicken Steak tossed with American Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing and a Hot Sauce with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
More about Ralph's Pizza

