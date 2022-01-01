Cheese fries in Haddon Heights
Haddon Heights restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights
|Smoked Cheddar Cheese Fries (to go)
|$6.00
3/8 cut skin on fries with melted shreded smoked cheddar and sharp cheese
More about Ralph's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ralph's Pizza
520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
|Cheese curley fries
|$5.25
|Wrap Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak w/ French Fries
|$12.50
100% Premium Chicken Steak tossed with American Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing and a Hot Sauce with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.