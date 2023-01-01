Chicken fried steaks in Haddon Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$18.00
We tenderize, season, then buttermilk batter and fry, our fresh cut eye round steak served between two pieces of
toasted brioche Texas Toast, buttered with a sweet red pepper jelly, all topped off with sliced kosher pickles and our zesty bird sauce
It’s spicy sweet and ohooo sooo good !!
More about Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
Ralph's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ralph's Pizza

520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Steak$9.00
100% Chicken Steak on a 10" roll.
Chicken Cheese Steak$10.00
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese on a 10" roll.
Bacon Chicken Cheese Steak$10.50
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and crispy, chopped Bacon on a 10” roll.
More about Ralph's Pizza

