Chicken fried steaks in Haddon Heights

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
We tenderize, season, then buttermilk batter and fry, our fresh cut eye round steak served between two pieces of
toasted brioche Texas Toast, buttered with a sweet red pepper jelly, all topped off with sliced kosher pickles and our zesty bird sauce
It’s spicy sweet and ohooo sooo good !!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ralph's Pizza
520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights
|Chicken Steak
|$9.00
100% Chicken Steak on a 10" roll.
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$10.00
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese on a 10" roll.
|Bacon Chicken Cheese Steak
|$10.50
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and crispy, chopped Bacon on a 10” roll.