Chicken salad in Haddon Heights

Haddon Heights restaurants
Toast

Haddon Heights restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Del Buono's Bakery - HH

319 Black Horse Pike, Haddon Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Hoagie - Small$10.30
More about Del Buono's Bakery - HH
Ralph's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ralph's Pizza

520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken$12.00
Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Black Olives; all topped with chunks of juicy Grilled Chicken Breast.
BBQ Chicken Salad$14.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Salad Mix of Romaine, Iceebrg Lettuce and shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Black Olives; Topped with Buffalo Sauce tossed Chicken Breast (grilled or crispy).
More about Ralph's Pizza

