Garden salad in Haddon Heights

Haddon Heights restaurants
Toast

Haddon Heights restaurants that serve garden salad

Banner pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$5.00
Fresh mixed lettuce with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and carrots
served with your choice of dressings on the side
More about Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
Ralph's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ralph's Pizza

520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.95
Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Black Olives.
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken$11.00
Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Black Olives; all topped with chunks of juicy Grilled Chicken Breast.
More about Ralph's Pizza

