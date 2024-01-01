Italian subs in Haddon Heights
Haddon Heights restaurants that serve italian subs
Del Buono's Bakery - HH
319 Black Horse Pike, Haddon Heights
|Italian Hoagie - Large
|$13.30
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ralph's Pizza
520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights
|Italian Hoagie
|$11.50
Ham, Capicola, Provolone Cheese and Genoa Salami topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.
|Wrap Italian Hoagie w/ French Fries
|$13.00
Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami and Provolone Cheese topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Onion wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
|Spicy Italian Hoagie
|$11.50
Spicy Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese and Mayo, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.