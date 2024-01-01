Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Haddon Heights

Haddon Heights restaurants
Haddon Heights restaurants that serve italian subs

Del Buono's Bakery - HH

319 Black Horse Pike, Haddon Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Hoagie - Large$13.30
More about Del Buono's Bakery - HH
Ralph's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ralph's Pizza

520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.4 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Hoagie$11.50
Ham, Capicola, Provolone Cheese and Genoa Salami topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.
Wrap Italian Hoagie w/ French Fries$13.00
Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami and Provolone Cheese topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Onion wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Spicy Italian Hoagie$11.50
Spicy Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese and Mayo, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.
More about Ralph's Pizza

