Roast beef sandwiches in Haddon Heights

Haddon Heights restaurants
Haddon Heights restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Del Buono's Bakery - HH

319 Black Horse Pike, Haddon Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$13.30
More about Del Buono's Bakery - HH
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich (to go)$19.00
Piled high thin sliced choice eye roast beef, with pan Au Jus, topped with melted sharp provolone cheese and a side of cherry peppers, and horseradish mayo sauce
More about Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

