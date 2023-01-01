Steak sandwiches in Haddon Heights
Haddon Heights restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse
920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
We tenderize, season, then buttermilk batter and fry, our fresh cut eye round steak served between two pieces of
toasted brioche Texas Toast, buttered with a sweet red pepper jelly, all topped off with sliced kosher pickles and our zesty bird sauce
It’s spicy sweet and ohooo sooo good !!