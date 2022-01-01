Hummus in Haddonfield
Haddonfield restaurants that serve hummus
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread Board Plus
605 N. Haddon Ave Suite C, Haddonfield
|Veggie Hummus
Grain Bowl or Wrap prepared with Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Red Onion, Sprouts, Feta & Hummus
*Please note: the wrap will be prepared with shredded lettuce. The grain bowl will be prepared with Quinoa & Brown Rice :)
FALAFEL
Mia's Meals Falafel Bar
3 S Haddon Ave, Haddonfield
|Extra Hummus
|$1.00
|Classic Hummus / Tahini
|$8.00
Classic hummus tahini bowl sprinkled with paprika, zaatar and drizzled with olive oil.
Animo Juice and Burrito Bar
210 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield
|Regular Bowl Hummus & Veggie (GF, V)
|$9.00
Hummus, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Animo Vinaigrette
|Small Bowl Hummus & Veggie (GF, V)
|$7.00
Hummus, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Animo Vinaigrette
|Regular Wheat Wrap Hummus & Veggie
|$9.00
Hummus, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Animo Vinaigrette