Hummus in Haddonfield

The Bread Board Plus image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread Board Plus

605 N. Haddon Ave Suite C, Haddonfield

Avg 4.7 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Hummus
Grain Bowl or Wrap prepared with Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Pepper, Carrot, Red Onion, Sprouts, Feta & Hummus
*Please note: the wrap will be prepared with shredded lettuce. The grain bowl will be prepared with Quinoa & Brown Rice :)
More about The Bread Board Plus
Mia's Meals Falafel Bar image

FALAFEL

Mia's Meals Falafel Bar

3 S Haddon Ave, Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Hummus$1.00
Classic Hummus / Tahini$8.00
Classic hummus tahini bowl sprinkled with paprika, zaatar and drizzled with olive oil.
More about Mia's Meals Falafel Bar
Animo Juice and Burrito Bar image

 

Animo Juice and Burrito Bar

210 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Bowl Hummus & Veggie (GF, V)$9.00
Hummus, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Animo Vinaigrette
Small Bowl Hummus & Veggie (GF, V)$7.00
Hummus, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Animo Vinaigrette
Regular Wheat Wrap Hummus & Veggie$9.00
Hummus, Baby Spinach, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Pepper, Animo Vinaigrette
More about Animo Juice and Burrito Bar

