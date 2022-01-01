Hadley restaurants you'll love
HADLEY Tandem Bagel Company
191 Russell Street Unit F, Hadley
|Popular items
|Baker's Dozen + Two Cream Cheese
|$18.99
Please be aware we cannot guarantee bagel flavor availability for same day pickup orders.
Thank you
|Spicy Tandem Sandwich
|$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeño's, and chipotle mayo.
|Sriracha Maple Tandem Sandwich
|$6.99
Egg, cheddar, spinach, and bacon topped with sriracha maple syrup
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS
Pulse Cafe
270 Russell St, Hadley
|Popular items
|Southern Comfort Bowl
|$16.00
Apricot BBQ glazed tofu, cashew mac 'n cheese, braised organic collard greens, stewed black-eyed beans, marinated red cabbage.
|Grilled "Chicken" Burrito
|$13.50
Marinated soy-chicken, brown rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, lime crema, guacamole, cheese, wrapped in a wheat tortilla, with chips and a small side salad - NFO, GFO (Brown rice bowl)
|Mac N Cheese
|$12.00
Made w/ cashew cheese sauce, topped w/ herbed bread crumbs - GFO
Johnny's Roadside Diner
458 Russell St, Hadley
|Popular items
|I'm Broke
|$10.00
Two eggs your way, choice of meat, hommies & toast.
|Irish Benny
|$14.00
Two egg your way, house cornbeef hash on a grilled biscuit with hollandaise.
|The Hangover
|$8.00
Two eggs, grilled sausage, american cheese on a grilled water roll served with homies