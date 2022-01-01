Chicken pizza in Hadley
HADLEY Tandem Bagel Company
191 Russell Street Unit F, Hadley
|BBQ Chicken Pizza Bagel
|$5.50
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella cheese and cilantro on your choice of bagel
|Pesto Chicken Pizza Bagel
|$5.50
Pesto, chicken, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel
More about Pulse Cafe
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS
Pulse Cafe
270 Russell St, Hadley
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
White cashew mozzarella sauce, buffalo chicken, spinach, onions, topped with blue cheese & buffalo sauce. (GFO Served w/ GF Soy Chicken)
|Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.00
White cashew mozzarella sauce, soy buffalo chicken, spinach, onions, topped with blue cheese & buffalo sauce
