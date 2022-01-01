Chicken pizza in Hadley

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hadley restaurants
Toast

Hadley restaurants that serve chicken pizza

HADLEY Tandem Bagel Company image

 

HADLEY Tandem Bagel Company

191 Russell Street Unit F, Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza Bagel$5.50
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, mozzarella cheese and cilantro on your choice of bagel
Pesto Chicken Pizza Bagel$5.50
Pesto, chicken, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel
More about HADLEY Tandem Bagel Company
Pulse Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Pulse Cafe

270 Russell St, Hadley

Avg 4.7 (1533 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
White cashew mozzarella sauce, buffalo chicken, spinach, onions, topped with blue cheese & buffalo sauce. (GFO Served w/ GF Soy Chicken)
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.00
White cashew mozzarella sauce, soy buffalo chicken, spinach, onions, topped with blue cheese & buffalo sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.00
White cashew mozzarella sauce, buffalo chicken, spinach, onions, topped with blue cheese & buffalo sauce. (GFO Served w/ GF Soy Chicken)
More about Pulse Cafe

