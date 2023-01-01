Curry in Hadley
Hadley restaurants that serve curry
More about Pulse Cafe - 270 Russell St
SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS
Pulse Cafe - 270 Russell St
270 Russell St, Hadley
|"Grab & Go" Curried Red Lentil
|$10.99
More about Hillside Pizza Hadley
Hillside Pizza Hadley
173 Russell St, Hadley
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$11.50
mixed greens, carrot, red cabbage, crisp apple, grape tomato topped with our chicken curry (mayo, currant, celery)
ALLERGY ALERT:
If you or anyone you are placing an order for has a food allergy or a dietary restriction of any kind DO NOT use the online ordering platform. Please call us at the shop to place your order. 413-585-0003