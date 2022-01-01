Hagerstown Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Hagerstown
More about Cacique Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Popular items
|Lomo Saltado
|$22.99
Ten ounces of fresh tender tails of filet mignon sautéed in olive oil with fresh red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos sliced ,garlic, cilantro in a rich Peruvian sauce.
|Flan
|$5.99
Delicious homemade custard with a touch of coconut and topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$16.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around stuffed jumbo shrimps, then baked and served with a homemade seafood sauce and cheese.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Mexicali Cantina
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
|Shredded Beef Enchilada
|$14.99
Shredded beef wrapped in two flour tortillas topped with our ground beef sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.
|Beef Burrito
|$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded beef. Topped with our homemade ground beef sauce.
More about Cafe del Sol
Cafe del Sol
1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown
|Popular items
|CUBAN
|$13.00
ham | pulled pork | swiss | pickle | dijon mustard aioli | ciabatta
|AVOCADO CLUB
|$14.00
grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta
|CRABCAKE PANINI
|$16.00
signature crabcake | provolone | tomato | old bay