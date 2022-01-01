Hagerstown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Hagerstown

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lomo Saltado$22.99
Ten ounces of fresh tender tails of filet mignon sautéed in olive oil with fresh red onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos sliced ,garlic, cilantro in a rich Peruvian sauce.
Flan$5.99
Delicious homemade custard with a touch of coconut and topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream.
Shrimp Enchiladas$16.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around stuffed jumbo shrimps, then baked and served with a homemade seafood sauce and cheese.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Shredded Beef Enchilada$14.99
Shredded beef wrapped in two flour tortillas topped with our ground beef sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.
Beef Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded beef. Topped with our homemade ground beef sauce.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Cafe del Sol image

 

Cafe del Sol

1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CUBAN$13.00
ham | pulled pork | swiss | pickle | dijon mustard aioli | ciabatta
AVOCADO CLUB$14.00
grilled chicken | swiss | applewood bacon | avocado | tomato | herb mayo | ciabatta
CRABCAKE PANINI$16.00
signature crabcake | provolone | tomato | old bay
More about Cafe del Sol

