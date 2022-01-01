Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve burritos

Cacique Restaurant image

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shredded Beef Burrito$16.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, shredded beef, and cheese
Chx Burrito$14.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, shredded chicken, and cheese
Spinach Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla wrapped around rice, spinach, and cheese
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ground Beef Burrito$13.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and ground beef. Topped with our homemade ground beef sauce.
Chicken Burrito$14.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded chicken. Topped with our homemade guajillo sauce.
Shredded Beef Burrito$15.99
Large flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and shredded beef. Topped with our homemade ground beef sauce.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Brothers Pizza City Park

736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPECIAL BURRITO$5.49
CHOICE OF MEAT, SALSA, GREEN ONIONS, LETTUCE, CHEDDAR MONTEREY IN FLOUR TORTILLA
BEAN BURRITO$4.99
REFRIED BEANS, CHEDDAR MONTEREY AND GREEN ONIONS IN FLOUR TORTILLA
More about Brothers Pizza City Park

