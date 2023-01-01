Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve ceviche

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Mixto$15.99
Fresh Tilapia, shrimp, and squid marinated in fresh lime juice, with red onions, cilantro, celery, garlic, ginger, and jalapenos.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina - Hagerstown, MD

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CEVICHE MIXTO$13.99
Our version of the popular seafood salad consisting of flounder, shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in fresh squeezed lemon juice, red onions, fresh ginger, jalapeño peppers, and a touch of cilantro.
More about Mexicali Cantina - Hagerstown, MD

