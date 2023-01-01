Ceviche in Hagerstown
Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Ceviche Mixto
|$15.99
Fresh Tilapia, shrimp, and squid marinated in fresh lime juice, with red onions, cilantro, celery, garlic, ginger, and jalapenos.
Mexicali Cantina - Hagerstown, MD
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|CEVICHE MIXTO
|$13.99
Our version of the popular seafood salad consisting of flounder, shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in fresh squeezed lemon juice, red onions, fresh ginger, jalapeño peppers, and a touch of cilantro.