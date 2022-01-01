Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajitas$19.99
Delicious chicken fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina image

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita$19.99
Delicious chicken fajitas served hot over a bed of onions and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Mexicali Cantina

