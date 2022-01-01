Chicken salad in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve chicken salad
Cafe del Sol
1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown
|ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.00
romaine | field greens | black beans | corn | mango salsa | avocado | adobo bbq chicken | crispy onions | ranch
PIZZA
Brothers Pizza City Park
736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.99
LARGE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN IN MILD SAUCE, LETTUCE, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, AND SERVED IN A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.99
CHOICE OF GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, HARDBOILED EGG AND SERVED IN A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
District Provision & Supply Co.
6 Rochester Place, Hagerstown
|Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Chicken Breast, Celery, Apple, Pistachio and Mayo on a Croissant.
PRETZELS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pretzel and Pizza Creations
20 W Washington St, Hagerstown
|Housemade Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza
792 FREDERICK ST, STE A, Hagerstown
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, carrots,
black olives, egg, croutons, mozzarella cheese
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, peppers, cucumbers,
carrots, egg, croutons, mozzarella cheese