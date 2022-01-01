Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Cafe del Sol

1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
ADOBO BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
romaine | field greens | black beans | corn | mango salsa | avocado | adobo bbq chicken | crispy onions | ranch
More about Cafe del Sol
Brothers Pizza City Park image

PIZZA

Brothers Pizza City Park

736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
LARGE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN IN MILD SAUCE, LETTUCE, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, AND SERVED IN A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
CHOICE OF GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN, LETTUCE, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, HARDBOILED EGG AND SERVED IN A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL WITH CHOICE OF DRESSING ON THE SIDE
More about Brothers Pizza City Park
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

District Provision & Supply Co.

6 Rochester Place, Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken Breast, Celery, Apple, Pistachio and Mayo on a Croissant.
More about District Provision & Supply Co.
Pretzel and Pizza Creations image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pretzel and Pizza Creations

20 W Washington St, Hagerstown

Avg 4.7 (2719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Housemade Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
More about Pretzel and Pizza Creations
Restaurant banner

 

Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza

792 FREDERICK ST, STE A, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, peppers, carrots,
black olives, egg, croutons, mozzarella cheese
Fried Chicken Salad$11.00
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, peppers, cucumbers,
carrots, egg, croutons, mozzarella cheese
More about Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza

