Chicken wraps in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Cacique Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing all wrapped in a large flour tortilla, served with fries
More about Cacique Restaurant
Brothers Pizza City Park image

PIZZA

Brothers Pizza City Park

736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SPICY RANCH CHICKEN WRAP$10.24
GRILLED CHICKEN, PROVOLONE, ROMAINE LETTUCE, MILD SAUCE AND RANCH DRESSING IN FLOUR TORTILLA WITH FRIES ON THE SIDE
GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP$10.24
GRILLED CHICKEN, CHEDDAR MONTEREY, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, RANCH DRESSING AND ONIONS IN FLOUR TORTILLA WITH FRIES ON THE SIDE
More about Brothers Pizza City Park

