Chicken wraps in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
FRENCH FRIES
Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing all wrapped in a large flour tortilla, served with fries
PIZZA
Brothers Pizza City Park
736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown
|SPICY RANCH CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.24
GRILLED CHICKEN, PROVOLONE, ROMAINE LETTUCE, MILD SAUCE AND RANCH DRESSING IN FLOUR TORTILLA WITH FRIES ON THE SIDE
|GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.24
GRILLED CHICKEN, CHEDDAR MONTEREY, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, RANCH DRESSING AND ONIONS IN FLOUR TORTILLA WITH FRIES ON THE SIDE