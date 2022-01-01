Enchiladas in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve enchiladas
Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Ground Beef Enchiladas
|$13.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around a ground beef filling, then baked and served with a homemade sauce and cheese
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$16.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around stuffed jumbo shrimps, then baked and served with a homemade seafood sauce and cheese.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around a shredded chicken filling, then baked and served with a homemade green tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese
Mexicali Cantina
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|Chicken Enchilada
|$13.99
Topped with our guajillo pepper sauce.
|Shredded Beef Enchilada
|$15.99
Shredded beef wrapped in two flour tortillas topped with our ground beef sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.
|Ground Beef Enchiladas
|$13.99
Ground beef wrapped in two flour tortillas topped with our ground beef sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.