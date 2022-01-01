Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Hagerstown

Go
Hagerstown restaurants
Toast

Hagerstown restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ground Beef Enchiladas$13.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around a ground beef filling, then baked and served with a homemade sauce and cheese
Shrimp Enchiladas$16.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around stuffed jumbo shrimps, then baked and served with a homemade seafood sauce and cheese.
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Two corn tortillas wrapped around a shredded chicken filling, then baked and served with a homemade green tomatillo sauce and Monterey Jack cheese
More about Cacique Restaurant
Chicken Enchilada image

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Enchilada$13.99
Topped with our guajillo pepper sauce.
Shredded Beef Enchilada$15.99
Shredded beef wrapped in two flour tortillas topped with our ground beef sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.
Ground Beef Enchiladas$13.99
Ground beef wrapped in two flour tortillas topped with our ground beef sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.
More about Mexicali Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Hagerstown

Turkey Clubs

Pizza Steak

Chimichangas

Tamales

Nachos

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Reuben

Map

More near Hagerstown to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Purcellville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston