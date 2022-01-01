Fajitas in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve fajitas
Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.99
Delicious chicken fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
|Fajita Omelette
|$9.99
Steak or chicken omelette stuffed with tomato, peppers, and onions.
|Steak Fajita
|$23.99
Delicious steak fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
Mexicali Cantina
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|Chicken Fajita
|$19.99
Delicious chicken fajitas served hot over a bed of onions and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Steak Fajita
|$23.99
Marinated steak fajita served hot over a bed of onions and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Brothers Pizza City Park
736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown
|FAJITA WRAP
|$9.99
CHOICE OF CHICKEN, STEAK OR SHRIMP, CHEDDAR MONTEREY, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS IN FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND FRIES ON THE SIDE
|SPECIAL FAJITA
|$11.49
CHOICE OF MEAT, FRIED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, CHEDDAR MONTEREY, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, TACO SAUCE AND 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS