Fajitas in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve fajitas

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajitas$19.99
Delicious chicken fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
Fajita Omelette$9.99
Steak or chicken omelette stuffed with tomato, peppers, and onions.
Steak Fajita$23.99
Delicious steak fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita$19.99
Delicious chicken fajitas served hot over a bed of onions and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Steak Fajita$23.99
Marinated steak fajita served hot over a bed of onions and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Brothers Pizza City Park

736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITA WRAP$9.99
CHOICE OF CHICKEN, STEAK OR SHRIMP, CHEDDAR MONTEREY, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS IN FLOUR TORTILLA WITH SALSA, SOUR CREAM AND FRIES ON THE SIDE
SPECIAL FAJITA$11.49
CHOICE OF MEAT, FRIED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, CHEDDAR MONTEREY, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, TACO SAUCE AND 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS
