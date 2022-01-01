Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve fish tacos

FRENCH FRIES

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$17.99
Seasoned Tilapia filet bites, with Monterey cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and served with sour cream, and our fresh guacamole.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with broiled tilapia, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Cafe del Sol

1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACOS$14.00
battered or grilled fish | asian slaw | grilled pineapple | pico de gallo | avocado | sriracha aioli
More about Cafe del Sol

