Po boy in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve po boy
More about Hilltop Grill + Hawk Cafe - HCC Student Center
Hilltop Grill + Hawk Cafe - HCC Student Center
HCC Student Center, Hagerstown
|Po Boy
|$6.00
Fried Chicken or Shrimp on a sub roll with Cheese. Add Buffalo or Sweet Chili sauce
More about District Provision & Supply Co.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
District Provision & Supply Co.
6 Rochester Place, Hagerstown
|Shrimp Po’Boy
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomato and Spicy Remoulade on a Club Roll.
|Shrimp Po’ Boy
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Spicy Remoulade on a Club Roll.