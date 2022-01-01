Quesadillas in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Cacique Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Spinach Quesadilla
|$13.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and spinachs, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled shrimps, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Mexicali Cantina
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|Quesadilla
|$11.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
|Kid’s Quesadilla
|$8.00
More about Cafe del Sol
Cafe del Sol
1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$14.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar
|KID QUESADILLA
|$7.00
monterrey | cheddar | flour tortilla | shredded lettuce | sour cream | add chicken for $2 extra
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar