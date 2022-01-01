Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Hagerstown

Go
Hagerstown restaurants
Toast

Hagerstown restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cacique Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and spinachs, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled shrimps, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour creme
Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Item pic

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$11.99
A large flour tortilla topped with our own cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend and your choice of chicken, steak, or spinach. Folded and grilled to a golden perfection and served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Kid’s Quesadilla$8.00
Cafe del Sol image

 

Cafe del Sol

1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK QUESADILLA$14.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar
KID QUESADILLA$7.00
monterrey | cheddar | flour tortilla | shredded lettuce | sour cream | add chicken for $2 extra
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.00
bell peppers | onion | tomato | cheddar
Brothers Pizza City Park image

PIZZA

Brothers Pizza City Park

736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUESADILLA$6.99
TOMATOES, GREEN ONIONS, JALAPENO PEPPERS AND CHEDDAR MONTEREY IN FLOUR TORTILLAS WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
SMALL QUESADILLA$6.99
CHICKEN AND CHEDDAR MONTEREY IN FLOUR TORTILLAS
