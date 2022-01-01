Salmon in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve salmon
Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Salmon Mediterranean
|$23.99
Fresh filet of Salmon topped with a light cream sauce made with garlic, Spanish capers, and chardonnay white wine. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
|Pistachio Crusted Salmon
|$22.99
|Stuffed Salmon with Crabmeat
|$29.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon stuffed with crab meat, seasoned with Spanish herbs, broiled, and dressed with our homemade seafood sauce. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.