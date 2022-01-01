Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve salmon

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Mediterranean$23.99
Fresh filet of Salmon topped with a light cream sauce made with garlic, Spanish capers, and chardonnay white wine. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
Pistachio Crusted Salmon$22.99
Stuffed Salmon with Crabmeat$29.99
Fresh Atlantic salmon stuffed with crab meat, seasoned with Spanish herbs, broiled, and dressed with our homemade seafood sauce. Served with fresh steamed vegetable.
Mexicali Cantina image

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed Salmon$23.99
Fresh salmon fillet stuffed with zucchini, mushrooms and spinach. Topped with our homemade seafood cream sauce and our homemade spinach cream sauce. Served with fresh steamed vegetables.
