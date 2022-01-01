Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Cacique Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita$23.99
Delicious steak fajita, marinated and grilled, and served with rice and beans.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita$23.99
Marinated steak fajita served hot over a bed of onions and topped with a slice of tomato and green pepper. Served with three flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles (beans) a la charra, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
More about Mexicali Cantina

