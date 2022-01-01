Taco salad in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve taco salad
Mexicali Cantina
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
PIZZA
Brothers Pizza City Park
736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown
|TACO SALAD
|$8.99
CHOICE OF BEEF OR CHICKEN, LETTUCE, DICED TOMATOES, GREEN ONIONS, JALAPENO PEPPERS, CHEDDAR MONTEREY SERVED IN A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza
792 FREDERICK ST, STE A, Hagerstown
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes,
onions, Jalapeno peppers, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and
salsa on the side