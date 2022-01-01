Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Hagerstown

Hagerstown restaurants
Hagerstown restaurants that serve taco salad

Cacique Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$13.99
More about Cacique Restaurant
Taco Salad image

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Brothers Pizza City Park image

PIZZA

Brothers Pizza City Park

736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO SALAD$8.99
CHOICE OF BEEF OR CHICKEN, LETTUCE, DICED TOMATOES, GREEN ONIONS, JALAPENO PEPPERS, CHEDDAR MONTEREY SERVED IN A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
More about Brothers Pizza City Park
Restaurant banner

 

Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza

792 FREDERICK ST, STE A, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.00
Crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes,
onions, Jalapeno peppers, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and
salsa on the side
More about Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza

