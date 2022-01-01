Haiku Tampa
Haiku is a modern Izakaya style restaurant and bar with a great vibe!
808 North Franklin Street Suite 812/814
Location
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
