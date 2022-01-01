Go
Hai Ky Restaurant

Serving Austin the Best Pan Asian Food around!!!

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings$6.50
#90 Pad Thai$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
#96 Ap chao$12.99
Crispy rice noodle chunks with chicken, beef, shrimp & veggies
Thai Ice Tea$4.00
#44 pork & eggroll$12.50
2 Pork/Shrimp SpringRoll$4.50
#101 Ap chao Chay$12.99
Crispy, fried, flat noodle chunks with tofu and veggies
#50 chicken$11.50
Rangoons$4.50
2 EggRoll$4.50
Pork, Shrimp, Mushroom & Veggies deep fried in a crispy, golden wrapper
Location

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B

AUSTIN TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
