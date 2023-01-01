Haile Street Grill - 1350 Haile Street
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
1350 Haile Street, Camden SC 29020
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Woolard Technology Center - 70 Innovation Way
No Reviews
70 Innovation Way Camden, SC 29020
View restaurant
The Retreat: Lake Wateree Dining - Lake Wateree
4.6 • 228
83 Doe Run Ln Ridgeway, SC 29130
View restaurant