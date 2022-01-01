Hailey restaurants you'll love

Hailey's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Hailey restaurants

The Wicked Spud image

 

The Wicked Spud

305 N Main St, Hailey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Soda$2.50
Fish & Chips - 3pc$8.99
Black Angus Burger -1/4 lb$5.99
More about The Wicked Spud
Restaurant banner

 

South Jersey Girl

14 E Croy St, Hailey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asian
More about South Jersey Girl
The Mint (new) image

 

The Mint (new)

116 South Main Street, Hailey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Mint (new)
More near Hailey to explore

Boise

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
