Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Hailey

Go
Hailey restaurants
Toast

Hailey restaurants that serve salmon

The Wicked Spud image

 

The Wicked Spud

305 N Main St, Hailey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$9.99
More about The Wicked Spud
Item pic

 

Cuisine Wanderer, Inc. - 116 S Main St

116 S Main St, Hailey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Bowl$15.00
Salmon cooked in a spicy sesame sauce and topped off with mango jalapeno salsa.
More about Cuisine Wanderer, Inc. - 116 S Main St
Map

More near Hailey to explore

Boise

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (904 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston