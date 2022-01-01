Go
Hailey's Italian Restaurant

PIZZA • PASTA

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E • $$

Avg 4.9 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

Pasta Piselli$15.99
Fettuccine pasta tossed with garlic, mushrooms, peas, and chicken in our rich and creamy alfredo sauce.
Reyes Chipotle Pasta$15.99
Penne pasta, asparagus, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, cilantro and chicken in a spicy chipotle cream sauce.
NEW! Garlic Bread$4.25
3 count
Spaghetti & Meatball$12.99
Traditional homemade meatballs in a delicious pomodoro sauce.
Shrimp Sorrento$16.99
Perfectly cooked shrimp, angel hair pasta, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and capers in a rich and silky lemon butter wine sauce. A must try!
Pasta Nathan$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and spinach in a creamy lemon butter sauce served with fettuccine pasta.
Chicken Alfredo$15.99
Fettuccine pasta and sautéed chicken tossed in a rich and creamy alfredo sauce.
Chicken Milanese$15.99
Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken breast topped with lemon butter sauce and capers. Served with spaghetti pomodoro.
Pasta Dylan$16.99
Sautéed shrimp in a rich vermouth cream sauce with mushrooms, diced tomatoes and green onions served with shell pasta.
Pasta Verona$15.99
Penne pasta, sundried tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives and sautéed chicken tossed with olive oil, fresh garlic and parmesan cheese.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

10730 Barker Cypress Rd Suite E

Cypress TX

SundayClosed
Monday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 10:00 pm
