Hail Mary Pizza

PIZZA, SANDWICHES, SALADS, BITES, NATURAL WINE, BEER

3219 Glendale Blvd.

Popular Items

super chopped$15.00
lettuce + broccoli + cauliflower + carrots + red onion + radish + spicy garlic croutons + mixed herbs + grilled lemon + balsamic + extra virgin olive oil
Margherita :)$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt
broccoli$11.00
broccoli + chimichurri + sesame + lemon
salted chocolate chunk cookie$3.75
chocolate chunk cookie with a pinch of sea salt
Beatrix$15.00
tomato sauce + stringy mozz + parmesan
Pepperoni$19.00
Red Table makes this pepperoni for us
no other pizza place anywhere has this pepperoni. Hand crafted from the best pigs raised right.
it's delicious af!
Pep Pep$20.00
pork chorizo + pepperoncini + tom sauce + honey + mozz
Garbage$19.00
red onions + mushrooms + olives + capers + garlic + fennel + mozz + basil + red sauce
lettuce & mixed herbs$9.00
lettuce, torn herbs + olive oil + lemon + honey vinegar
mario & rose (mary)$20.00
fennel sausage + smoked mozz + red onion + rosemary
Location

3219 Glendale Blvd.

LA CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
